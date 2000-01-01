Cultural Heritage Ranger – Aboriginal Female Identified Role – Coffs Harbour or Eden
Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) is the largest manager of commercial plantation and native forests in NSW. We manage more than two million hectares of forests for the environmental, economic, and social benefit of the people of NSW and Australia.
We are committed to creating a diverse environment and are focused on empowering our people to use their creativity, authenticity and innovative thinking to be the champions of change now and into the future. That is why no matter who you are, we encourage you to apply for the job that’s right for you. We aim to have a workforce that reflects the diverse communities in which we work and so we strongly encourage people from all backgrounds to apply.
Why grow your career with Forestry Corporation of NSW:
At Forestry Corporation of NSW, our values are at the heart of everything that we do. We hope you share our values of:
- Wellbeing: Everyone home, injury free, everyday
- Respect: We care for country, community, and ourselves
- Integrity: We are honest and accountable
- Innovation: We challenge ourselves to think differently, be bold and continuously improve
What we can offer you:
- We have various positions for Cultural Heritage rangers across the business.
- 1 x permanent position based in the coastal town of Coffs Harbour, NSW
- 2 x maximum term positions (3 years with potential to go permanent) based in Coffs Harbour or Eden, NSW
- Fantastic opportunity to protect our Aboriginal culture and heritage
- Mainly outdoor, field-based work with some office-based parts of the role
- Great opportunity to start or develop your career in a sustainable and vibrant industry, with training to ensure you have the skills for the job
- Great culture and working environment enabling you to work independently whilst getting the support you need to succeed in the role.
What you will be doing:
Forestry Corporation NSW employs a team of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Rangers to work with Aboriginal communities throughout NSW. The team works to identify, protect and manage Aboriginal Culture and Heritage. They actively engage and encourage Aboriginal organisations to help with site surveys and to contribute to the protection and management of Aboriginal Culture and Heritage on Forestry Estate.
The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Ranger position is responsible for:
- Undertaking Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Surveys in designated areas including women’s cultural heritage sites. This includes completing desktop assessments, analysing Aboriginal Heritage Information Systems and site cards, and providing advice to other staff.
- Building Partnerships with Aboriginal communities and developing constructive relationships with Aboriginal communities including Local Aboriginal Land Councils, Aboriginal Corporations including Traditional Owner Groups, and Elders groups.
- Facilitating effective collaboration and mutually beneficial outcomes for the protection of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage.
- Providing advice and support to senior management to provide specialist input/review of relevant information for forest management and monitoring plans/systems
- Undertaking front line fire and fuel management duties, firefighting and extensive travel (mainly driving), work extended hours, and to maintain sufficient fitness for the job (e.g. able to efficiently conduct reconnaissance / investigation through difficult terrain and dense vegetation) if and when required as part of the role.
You will need to be a female, of Aboriginal descent as gender is a genuine occupational qualification, and have:
- Ability to work independently, as well as part of a team in a bush, forest setting
- The ability to understand and interpret female, gender specific cultural values and landscapes within a Forestry setting
- Careful consideration for the environment we work in, our community and our contractors and neighbours
- A safety-first mindset and be responsible for your own safety and support a culturally safe working environment
- Sound knowledge and awareness of Aboriginal cultural heritage issues, including knowledge and skills in conducting relevant surveys, preferably within native forests
- Sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal cultural protocols, customs, and practices as they relate to engagement, communication and site identification and recording
- Appreciation of issues relevant to the Aboriginal community, particularly as they relate to the use and management of forests
- Ability to plan and prioritise work, meet standards and deadlines
- Well-developed people skills and experience building trusted relationships
- Good written communication skills including ability to prepare cultural and heritage reports
- Appropriate tertiary qualifications (TAFE certificates levels 2 - 4), field experience and/or training relevant to cultural heritage identification and protection is desirable
- General knowledge of forest management, including silviculture, fire management and harvesting is also bonus
How to apply
You can Apply by clicking the APPLY button
Please note that this position is an identified position, and it is essential that the occupant be of Aboriginal descent. In addition, Applicants must be female, as gender is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 31 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.
Applications Close: Tuesday 13th December 2022, 11:59pm AEST
For more information about the role please contact John Shipp, Aboriginal Partnerships Leader, on (m) 0437 879 096 for a confidential discussion.
Please contact Chantal Dalli | Talent Business Partner for the Position Description via (e) directly or via HR email hr@fcnsw.com.au
Depending on the role the successful applicant will be required to satisfactorily complete a Drug and Alcohol screening, and/or Medical Assessment and/or a Fire Task Based Assessment (TBA).
When circumstances require, firefighting may be an essential element of the role. Accordingly, the successful candidate(s) must be fit to perform firefighting activities, which may include working in smoky conditions and the ability to be physically active in uneven or steep terrain. A pre-employment medical assessment may preclude applicants that are unable to meet the inherent requirements of the role due to high-risk conditions for example active asthma or heart conditions in line with AFAC guidelines.
For a copy of these guidelines, please reach out to HR at (e) hr@fcnsw.com.au
At Forestry Corporation, the health, safety and wellbeing of our people, our contractors and our communities is the highest priority, which is why require all employees to be:
- fully vaccinated with a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved COVID-19 vaccine; or
- have an approved medical contraindication